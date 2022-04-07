vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.