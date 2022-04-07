VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.52. VTEX shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 4,785 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

