Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

