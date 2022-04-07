Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($62.64) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €41.71 ($45.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.37.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.