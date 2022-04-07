Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($62.64) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €41.71 ($45.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.37.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.