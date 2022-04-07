Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLTA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.