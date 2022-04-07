Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ: VOD) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

4/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95).

3/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,481,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,045,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 687,866 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

