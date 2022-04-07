Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

