Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.