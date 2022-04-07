Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

