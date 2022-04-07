Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 48,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 416,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,907. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

