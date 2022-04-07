Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Lowered to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.