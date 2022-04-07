VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 2,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.