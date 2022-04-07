Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Earns Suspended Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON VOG opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.70. Victoria Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

