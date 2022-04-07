Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

DSP stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.22. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

