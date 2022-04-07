Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

