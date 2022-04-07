Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

