Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

