Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.