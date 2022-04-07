Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

