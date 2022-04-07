Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $279.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio’s launch was a significant milestone for Vertex as it addresses 90% of CF patients. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in the United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Meanwhile, Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas that is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2022. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. There are concerns around competitor CF data in 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.20.

VRTX opened at $272.39 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

