Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

VRRM stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $166,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $10,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

