Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of Verano stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.12. 822,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,038. Verano has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.