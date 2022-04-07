Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83.
Venn Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:VENN)
