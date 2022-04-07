Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Decreased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.14. 810,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,325. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

