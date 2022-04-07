Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $37.99 on Monday. Vectrus has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

