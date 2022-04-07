Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $448.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.