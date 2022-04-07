Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,682,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $224.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

