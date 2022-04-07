Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

