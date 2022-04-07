Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.02 and last traded at $59.04. Approximately 3,502,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,243,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62.

