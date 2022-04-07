Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.37

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 70970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
