Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.37

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 70970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

