Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,475,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 236,524 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

