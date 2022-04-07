Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,601,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.