Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

