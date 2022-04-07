Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

