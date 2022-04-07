Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,514. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $269.31 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.