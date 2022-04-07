VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 362,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,551,538 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 603,986 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

