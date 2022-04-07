Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.