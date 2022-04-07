Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.