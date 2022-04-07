Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $217,000 in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,102,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 19,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 863,031 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

