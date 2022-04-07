Van ECK Associates Corp Has $191,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 450,337 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE BTU opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.