Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 673 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.