Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

