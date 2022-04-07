Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day moving average is $289.09. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.