Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,413.75 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,222.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.27.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100 shares of company stock worth $120,010. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.