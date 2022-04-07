Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.25

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 19935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

