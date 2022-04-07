Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.23.

VLO opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

