V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $55.75 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

