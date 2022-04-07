Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $102.65 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 264,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,158,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.