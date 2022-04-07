UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.28 Million

Analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.98 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $206.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.95 million to $206.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $260.61 million, with estimates ranging from $258.14 million to $263.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE UPH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.