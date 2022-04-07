University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Up 0.8%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

